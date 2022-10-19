South Simcoe Officer's Funeral Procession
If you are looking to show your respects to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service on Thursday, the public is encouraged to line the procession route below. There will also be road closures noted below.
The route is as follows.
- St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East
- Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street
- Clapperton Street to Worsley Street
- Worsley Street to Bayfield Street
- Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street
- Simcoe Street to Bradford Street
- Bradford Street to Essa Road
- Essa Road to Gowan Street
- Gowan Street to Bayview Drive
- Bayview Drive to Little Avenue
- Little Avenue to Fairview Road
- Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road
- Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive
The following road closures will be in effect:
- Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive will be closed, commencing at 5:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m.
- In addition, Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.
- Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive will be closed, commencing at 8:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.
- Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive, commencing at 5:00 a.m. These roads are expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m. (Note: Harvie Road becomes Big Bay Point Road at Fairview Road.)
- Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue, with local traffic access only.