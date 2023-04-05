South Simcoe Police Service Launches New Text Message System

The South Simcoe Police Service is launching a new text messaging system to enhance communication with our residents.

Starting April 5, 2023, the Service will be utilizing the SPIDR Tech platform from Versaterm Public Safety to send fully automated follow-up messages to victims of crime, people who report incidents to police, and 911 callers.

This platform works with all cell phones. Participation is completely voluntary, and callers can opt out of the texts by texting “STOP.”

The software will allow police to send automated updates back to callers regarding their calls. Police will use the SPIDR Tech messages for crimes including break and enter, theft, fraud, property damage, motor vehicle collisions and unwanted person calls. Once a report is received, the person who initiated the report will receive a text message with information about their report including confirmation the report was received, the occurrence number, and updates on officer arrival. The caller will receive a follow-up survey to provide feedback regarding the level of satisfaction with the service received. Reporting parties and crime victims will be kept informed via text messages which reduces the need for community members to call back about the status and helps free up emergency lines for other callers.

Quote: Chief John Van Dyke “This is an important step forward in how we provide service and connect with our communities. Crime victims and other users of policing services, can now feel better informed through the process from the moment they call for our assistance.”

SPIDR stands for Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource. The software was created by a California-based company of former law enforcement officers. The technology is used by local police services and across North America.