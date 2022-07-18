Stabbing in Wasaga Beach early Sunday

MALE IN CUSTODY AFTER AN EARLY MORNING STABBING IN WASAGA BEACH

(WASAGA BEACH, ON) - On Sunday July 17th, 2022 at 12:07 a.m., officer's from the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services to a report of a stabbing at a business on Beach Drive in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Upon arrival, emergency services personnel located a male victim who had sustained serious injuries to the upper body. The 20-year old victim from Halton Hills was transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Tengkiz BERITZE, 26 years old, of North York was arrested and charged with:

· Aggravated Assault

· Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held in custody for a show cause hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie later today.