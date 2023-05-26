Stolen Vehicles Found in Innisfil Shop

An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say they were called to intervene in a dispute over a truck at the property south of Barrie on May 5.

Police say a Midland man claimed he found his previously stolen truck at the automotive business.

Officers confirmed the truck belonged to the Midland man and arrested a 25-year-old Churchill man.

They charged him with possession of stolen property, altering a vehicle identification number, and mischief.

Following the arrest, police obtained a search warrant for the property and located over $400,000 in stolen vehicles from three provinces.

Police say several vehicles were found to have had alterations to the vehicle identification numbers.

Police are working to reunite the owners with their vehicles, which include:

2019 Seadoo Spark Trixx – from York Region, Ontario

2005 Ford Class “A” motorhome – from Riviere du Nord, Quebec

2023 Skidoo Renegade 850 – from New Brunswick

2015 Arctic Cat DVX 300 ATV – from Pointe al Croix, Quebec

2017 Infinity Q50 – from Mascouche, Quebec

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – from Hamilton, Ontario

2022 Seadoo Spark Trixx – from York Region, Ontario

2022 Seadoo RXT X 300 – from York Region, Ontario

2015 Audi A3 – from St Jerome, Quebec

2022 Stealth enclosed aluminum car hauler – from Laval, Quebec

2017 Seadoo RXT x 300 – from York Region, Ontario

2006 Malibu Wakesetter wake boat – from Mont Tremblant, Quebec

2009 Nautique tandem axle boat trailer – from Mont Tremblant, Quebec

2016 Yamaha YZ 450F dirt bike – from Gaspe, Quebec

Load Rite tandem seadoo trailer – location unknown

U haul trailers six total – five car dollies and one car float trailer – location unknown

