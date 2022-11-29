Stuff A Cruiser in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge

Stuff a Cruiser Event in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge

(BRACEBRIDGE, ON) - Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Muskoka Auxiliary Unit have once again partnered with the Salvation Army in Muskoka for the annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event.

Those wishing to help make a child's Christmas bright, may bring their new, unwrapped toys to one of the Auxiliary Members who will be posted at area stores between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday December 3, 2021 at the following locations:

Bracebridge Walmart store located at 40 Depot Drive, Bracebridge;

Bracebridge Canadian Tire Store located at 450 Muskoka Road 118 and

Gravenhurst Canadian Tire store located at 431 Talisman Drive, Gravenhurst.

All toys collected will go to assist local families in need.