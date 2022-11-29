iHeartRadio
Stuff A Cruiser in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge

Stuff a Cruiser Event in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge

           

(BRACEBRIDGE, ON) - Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Muskoka Auxiliary Unit have once again partnered with the Salvation Army in Muskoka for the annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event. 

 

Those wishing to help make a child's Christmas bright, may bring their new, unwrapped toys to one of the Auxiliary Members who will be posted at area stores between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday December 3, 2021 at the following locations:

 

  • Bracebridge Walmart store located at 40 Depot Drive, Bracebridge;
  • Bracebridge Canadian Tire Store located at 450 Muskoka Road 118 and
  • Gravenhurst Canadian Tire store located at 431 Talisman Drive, Gravenhurst.

 

All toys collected will go to assist local families in need.

