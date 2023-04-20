Suspected Human Remains Located In Springwater Township

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after suspected human remains were located in the Township of Springwater.

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers received information that suspected human remains were located by a member of the public on a property off Penetanguishene Road.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is being conducted by the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner. An increased police presence should be expected in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

More information will be released when available.