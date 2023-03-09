The Bowie Lives: Canada's Most Sensational Bowie Spectacular is coming to Midland!

The Show is presented by Blackrose Entertainment and will be happening on April 28th, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Midland Cultural Centre - Rotary Hall.

Michael Bell is an award-winning vocalist who channels the sound and styles of David Bowie, and with the help of an all-star band, theatre, and costumes that capture the imagination of fans young and old.

Michael's first theatrical production "ChangesAllBowie" toured the "A circuit" in the late '80s, but he hung up his "Ziggy" in the early '90s. After David's untimely death on January 10, 2016, his calling returned, as did the industry interest. Contacting long-time musical director Michael Beauclerc, they began auditioning players to fill out a band capable of performing some of rock's most challenging material. The Bowie Lives brings all the sounds and visions to the stage, from Space Oddity to Lazarus.

Audience members are inspired to adorn their favorite "BOWIE look." Come dressed as Bowie and don't forget to get your Bowie on as free face painting is often offered in the lobby! In addition, "The Bowie Bazaar" displays and sells; Bowie collectibles. t-shirts, merch, music, and more, so come early and browse.

Where you can purchase tickets:

https://www. midlandculturalcentre.com/

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ the-bowie-lives-a-bowie- spectacular-tickets- 464603550727

More information on the Show:

https://www.thebowielives.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ thebowielives/\