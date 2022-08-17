The Cycle for Hope this weekend in Penetang

Community Celebration During Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope this Saturday

The Georgian Bay Cycle For Hope, a one-day fundraiser in support of the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene, is coming up this Saturday, August 20. To mark its return to a live, in-person event, a special community celebration will take place outside at the main event site, Penetanguishene Curling Club (site of the official ride finish line).

“It is going to be a great day for a great cause, with something for everyone involved,” says Eric Walter, Executive Director, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre.

The event day begins with riders heading out beginning at 8 a.m. This year there’s a free family fun ride from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. great for all ages (donations are appreciated). Everyone is welcome to enjoy live music by First Nayme Basis, a barbeque, and fun activities for all provided by various community groups including Quest Art, Midland Public Library, and OPP Cycle Rodeo. There will also be remarks at noon made by Cancer Support Centre members about why the Centre is so important to the local community. Schedule of Events

Anyone interested in donating to the Cycle For Hope can do so by visiting the event website (www.gbcycleforhope.ca) and clicking on the Donate link on the home page.

Over a 100-plus cyclists from all around Georgian Bay and across the province will be taking to the roads and trails in North Simcoe during the Cycle For Hope (previously known as Cycle Camelot). The fundraiser over the past decade has raised over $400,000 to help support local people living with cancer, their families, and caregivers.

For more information about the Georgian Bay Cycle for Hope and how to support the fundraiser, go to gbcycleforhope.ca .

A special thanks to Deluxe, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lab X Media Group, and Den Bosch & Finchley (White Jersey Sponsors), as well as our many Community Sponsors.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Eichhorn, Manager, Fundraising & Outreach

Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre

45 Edward Street, Penetanguishene ON, L9M 1J8

www.gbcancersupportcentre.ca

705-549-6444 x204