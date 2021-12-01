The RVH Angel Tree is back this year

Angel Tree campaign returns

to RVH this holiday season

This year marks the 10 th Angel Tree campaign at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Annually, members of the community are invited to make a donation and have a glass angel placed on a tree, located inside the health centre, in honour or memory of a loved one.

"This campaign is a beautiful way to remember those we have lost or those who may be courageously fighting a health battle. This year, as part of RVH’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, participants will also be given an opportunity to purchase an Every Child Matters ornament for the tree," says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. "The bright orange ornaments will serve as a way to honour the First Nation, Inuit and Métis children who were forced to leave their families and home communities to attend government-sponsored schools."

The Angel Tree campaign, founded by Brenda Stanley, owner of Heart of Business, supports patient care through RVH’s Moments Matter campaign.

"Having an Every Child Matters ornament placed on the tree this year is a special way for us to honour all Indigenous People who lost their lives in residential schools," says Roberta Manitowabi, Indigenous Patient Navigator with RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre. "It is one of the many ways for us to journey on our personal path of reconciliation."