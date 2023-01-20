Midland Flyers Schedule The Midland Flyers will be playing at home tonight against the Huntsville Otters at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm! The following Friday they will be at home again but taking on the Orillia Terriers instead at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm. Stats Ryan Graff-Sakasov is currently leading the Flyers in goals with 16 goals followed by Kyle Weatherell with 9 goals. Lucas Texmo and Ryan Graff-Sakasov are tied in the lead with assists both sitting at 14 assists followed by Cameron Weeks with 12.

Orillia Terriers Schedule Saturday January 21st the Orillia terriers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at home in the West Orillia Spots Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm The following Friday January 27th they will be in Midland taking on the Flyers at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm Stats Josh Brown is leading the Terriers in goals right now by a long shot with 23 goals. This followed up by Colton Dumond in second place with 9 goals. Lucas Wessinger is leading the team in assists with 18 assists followed by Colton Dumond with 17 assists!