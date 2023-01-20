iHeartRadio
This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Local PJHL teams schedule and stats

Midland Flyers

Schedule

The Midland Flyers will be playing at home tonight against the Huntsville Otters at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm!

The following Friday they will be at home again but taking on the Orillia Terriers instead at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.

Stats

Ryan Graff-Sakasov is currently leading the Flyers in goals with 16 goals followed by Kyle Weatherell with 9 goals.

Lucas Texmo and Ryan Graff-Sakasov are tied in the lead with assists both sitting at 14 assists followed by Cameron Weeks with 12.

 

Orillia Terriers

Schedule

Saturday January 21st the Orillia terriers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at home in the West Orillia Spots Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm

The following Friday January 27th they will be in Midland taking on the Flyers at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm

Stats

Josh Brown is leading the Terriers in goals right now by a long shot with 23 goals. This followed up by Colton Dumond in second place with 9 goals.

Lucas Wessinger is leading the team in assists with 18 assists followed by Colton Dumond with 17 assists!

 

Penetang Kings

Schedule

The Penetang Kings will be at home tonight as they take on the Schomberg Cougars at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm

Next Thursday they will be in Stayner taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm

Stats

Aiden Macdonald is leading the team in goals right now with 10 goals this season followed up by Owen Collins and Jack Dance who are both tied for second place with 9 goals.

Carten Weissflog is number one for assists with 14 assists this season followed up by Owen Vandusen with 12 assists. 

