This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Midland Flyers

Schedule

Tommorow January 27th, The Midland Flyers will be taking on the Orillia Terriers at home at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.

The following day January 28th, they will also be at home but instead taking on the Alliston Hornets. Puck also drops at 7:30pm.

Stats

Ryan Graff- Sakasov is leading the team by a long shot in goals with 17 goals, followed by Kyle Weatherell with 9 goals.

Ryan is also tied for first place in assists with Lucas Texmo both sitting at 14 assists with Cameron weeks just short at 12.

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/