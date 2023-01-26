This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
Tommorow January 27th, The Midland Flyers will be taking on the Orillia Terriers at home at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
The following day January 28th, they will also be at home but instead taking on the Alliston Hornets. Puck also drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Ryan Graff- Sakasov is leading the team by a long shot in goals with 17 goals, followed by Kyle Weatherell with 9 goals.
Ryan is also tied for first place in assists with Lucas Texmo both sitting at 14 assists with Cameron weeks just short at 12.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
Tommorow the Orillia Terriers will be taking on the Midland Flyers in Midland at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
The following day, they will be at home playing against the Caledon Golden Hawks at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 23 goals this season so far. Colton Dumond and Devon Edwards are both tied with 9 goals.
It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 18 followed by Colton Dumond with 17.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/
Penetang Kings
Schedule
Tonight the Kings will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
Tommorow they will be at home taking on the Alliston Hornet at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck also drops at 8:00pm.
Stats
Jack Dance is leading the team in goals by one goal with 11 goals followed by Aiden Macdonald with 10 and Owen Collins with 9 goals.
Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 16 assists, followed by Owen Vandusen with 13 assists
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/