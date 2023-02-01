This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
For the first week of February, The Flyers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
The next game falls on Saturday February 4th in Orillia as the Flyers will be taking on the Orillia Terriers at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm
Stats
Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 19 goals! The follow up is a tie with Marcus Stolte and Kyle Weatherell both 9 goals.
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 16 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 14 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
This Friday the Terriers will be in Huntsville taking on the Otters at the Canada Summit Centre. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
The following day Saturday February 4th they will be back at home taking on the Midland Flyers. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 23 goals this season so far. Colton Dumond and Devon Edwards are both tied with 10 goals.
It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 20 followed by Colton Dumond with 18.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/
Penetang Kings
Schedule
Tommorow Thursday February 2nd the Kings will be taking on the Schomberg Cougars at the Tristan Centre. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
The following day Friday February 3rd will be round two against the Cougars but at home instead at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm
Stats
Jack Dance and Aiden Macdonald are now tied for goals this season both with 11 goals! followed by Owen Collins with 9 goals.
Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 18 assists, followed by Owen Vandusen with 14 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/