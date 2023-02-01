This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Midland Flyers

Schedule

For the first week of February, The Flyers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.

The next game falls on Saturday February 4th in Orillia as the Flyers will be taking on the Orillia Terriers at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm

Stats

Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 19 goals! The follow up is a tie with Marcus Stolte and Kyle Weatherell both 9 goals.

Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 16 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 14 assists.

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/