iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Local PJHL teams schedule and stats

Midland Flyers

Schedule

For the first week of February, The Flyers will be taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.

The next game falls on Saturday February 4th in Orillia as the Flyers will be taking on the Orillia Terriers at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm

Stats

Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 19 goals! The follow up is a tie with Marcus Stolte and Kyle Weatherell both 9 goals.

Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 16 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 14 assists.

 

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/

Orillia Terriers

Schedule

This Friday the Terriers will be in Huntsville taking on the Otters at the Canada Summit Centre. Puck drops at 7:30pm.

The following day Saturday February 4th they will be back at home taking on the Midland Flyers. Puck drops at 7:30pm.

Stats

Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 23 goals this season so far. Colton Dumond and Devon Edwards are both tied with 10 goals.

It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 20 followed by Colton Dumond with 18.

 

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/

 

Penetang Kings

Schedule

Tommorow Thursday February 2nd the Kings will be taking on the Schomberg Cougars at the Tristan Centre. Puck drops at 7:30pm.

The following day Friday February 3rd will be round two against the Cougars but at home instead at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm

Stats

Jack Dance and Aiden Macdonald are now tied for goals this season both with 11 goals! followed by Owen Collins with 9 goals.

Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 18 assists, followed by Owen Vandusen with 14 assists.

 

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/

  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Barrie Winterfest

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Model Train Show

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Ski For Pets

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • CICZ

    Simcoe County Museum Skate Trail is OPEN

    With our recent cold snap, Simcoe County Museum is finally able to open their skate trail!  This is a beautiful 1km track nestled among the trees. 
  • Local PJHL teams schedule and stats

    This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

    Looking to find out the schedule and stats of your favorite local PJHL Team? We have you covered!
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Comic Book Author coming to Coldwater Library

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Wye Marsh: Winter Camping

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Marsh by Moonlight

    Local Event: Stag and Doe

    Looking for something to do in Simcoe county this week? We're proud to highlight LOCAL events and initiatives. Want to have your event highlighted? Email kevin.dunlop@bellmedia.ca
  • Social Media Groups for Mental Health

    Social Media Mental Health Groups

    If you are waiting to seek help with mental health, here are some social media groups that you can also join where you can talk with others who are also struggling, share your stories and let others know that they aren't alone.
12

The music you just can't quit