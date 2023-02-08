This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
Tommorow the Flyers will be in Stayner taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
On Saturday they will be at home taking on the Caledon Golden Hawks at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 19 goals! The follow up is a tie with Marcus Stolte and Kyle Weatherell both 9 goals.
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 16 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 14 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
The upcoming game on Friday with the Orillia Terriers VS the Alliston Hornets has been postponed for the time being.
On Saturday they will be at home taking on the Huntsville Otters at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 27 goals this season so far. Devon Edwards broke the tie from last week for second place with goals now sitting at 12 goals with Colton Dumond in third with 10 goals.
It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 22 followed by Colton Dumond with 20.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/
Penetang Kings
Schedule
The Kings will be taking on the Innisfil Spartans on Friday at home in the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
The Following day they will be in Schomberg taking on the Schomberg Cougars at the Trisan Centre. Puck drops at 7:00pm.
Stats
Jack Dance and Aiden Macdonald are now tied for goals this season both with 12 goals! followed by Owen Collins with 11 goals.
Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 22 assists, followed by Owen Vandusen with 17 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/