This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Midland Flyers Schedule Tommorow the Flyers will be in Stayner taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm. On Saturday they will be at home taking on the Caledon Golden Hawks at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm. Stats Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 19 goals! The follow up is a tie with Marcus Stolte and Kyle Weatherell both 9 goals. Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 16 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 14 assists. For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/

Orillia Terriers Schedule The upcoming game on Friday with the Orillia Terriers VS the Alliston Hornets has been postponed for the time being. On Saturday they will be at home taking on the Huntsville Otters at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm. Stats Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 27 goals this season so far. Devon Edwards broke the tie from last week for second place with goals now sitting at 12 goals with Colton Dumond in third with 10 goals. It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 22 followed by Colton Dumond with 20. For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/