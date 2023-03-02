This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
Schedule
Tommorow the Flyers will be taking on the Schomberg Cougars at home at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
Stats
Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 24 goals! Lucas Texmo is in second place with 16 goals.
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 23 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 19 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/
Orillia Terriers
Schedule
Tonight, the Terriers will be at the Stayner Memorial Arena taking on the Stayner Siskins. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
Tommorow they will be in Penetanguishine going up against the Penetang Kings at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
Stats
Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 31 goals this season so far. Devon Edwards is in second place with 17 goals.
It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 27 followed by Colton Dumond with 25.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/
Penetang Kings
Schedule
The Kings will be playing against the Orillia Terriers at home in the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
On Sunday they will be in Caledon taking on the Caledon Holden Hawks at the Mayfield Recreation Complex. Puck drops at 2:30pm.
Stats
Jack Dance and Aiden Macdonald are now tied for goals this season both with 13 goals! followed by another tie for second with Owen Collins and Carter Wilson both with 12 goals.
Carter Weissflog is the leader in assists with 26 assists, followed by Owen Vandusen with 20 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/