This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

Midland Flyers Schedule Tommorow the Flyers will be taking on the Schomberg Cougars at home at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm. Stats Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 24 goals! Lucas Texmo is in second place with 16 goals. Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 23 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 19 assists. For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/

Orillia Terriers Schedule Tonight, the Terriers will be at the Stayner Memorial Arena taking on the Stayner Siskins. Puck drops at 8:00pm. Tommorow they will be in Penetanguishine going up against the Penetang Kings at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm. Stats Josh Brown is demolishing the team in goals with 31 goals this season so far. Devon Edwards is in second place with 17 goals. It's a tight race for first place in assists. Lucas Wessinger is at the top in assists with 27 followed by Colton Dumond with 25. For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/