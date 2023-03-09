This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats

The PJHL Play offs are now happening! The First rounds for the Flyers will be against the Stayner Siskins!

Schedule

Tonight the Flyers will be in Stayner taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.

On Saturday March 11th it will be round 2 between the Flyers and Siskins but this time at home in Midland at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm

Sunday will be round 3 against the Siskins but will be at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 1:30pm.

Stats

Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team this season by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 24 goals! Lucas Texmo is in second place with 17 goals.

Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 23 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 19 assists.

For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/