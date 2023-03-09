This Weeks Local PJHL Team Schedules and Stats
Midland Flyers
The PJHL Play offs are now happening! The First rounds for the Flyers will be against the Stayner Siskins!
Schedule
Tonight the Flyers will be in Stayner taking on the Stayner Siskins at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
On Saturday March 11th it will be round 2 between the Flyers and Siskins but this time at home in Midland at the North Simcoe SRC. Puck drops at 7:30pm
Sunday will be round 3 against the Siskins but will be at the Stayner Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 1:30pm.
Stats
Ryan Graff - Sakasov still leads the team this season by a long shot in goals currently sitting at 24 goals! Lucas Texmo is in second place with 17 goals.
Ryan Graff - Sakasov is also leading in assists with 23 assists and Lucas Texmo in second place with 19 assists.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Flyers, you can visit them at https://www.midlandflyers.ca/
Orillia Terriers
The PJHL Play offs are now happening! The First rounds for the Terriers will be against the Innisfil Spartans!
Schedule
This Saturday is the next round between the Terriers and the Spartans. Saturdays game will be at home at the West Orillia Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7:30pm.
The following day they will be in innisfil taking on the Spartans at the Innisfil Recreation Complex. Puck drops at 6:30pm.
Stats
Kory Lund, Brady Mclaren and Noah Mountain all have one goal so far for the The PJHL Play offs.
Devon Edmonds, Kory Lund, and Jayden Murison are leading in assists all with one assist.
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Terriers, you can visit them at https://orilliaterriers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/
Penetang Kings
The PJHL Play offs are now happening! The First rounds for the Kings will be against the Alliston Hornets!
Schedule
The Kings 1st game will be at the New Tecumseth Rec Centre. Puck drops at 7:30pm
The following day round 2 will be at home at the Penetang Memorial CC. Puck drops at 8:00pm.
Stats
Jack Dance ended the regular season with the lead in goals with 14 goals followed by Aiden Macdonald with 13.
Carter Weissflog ended the season with leading the team in assists with 26 assists followed by Owen Vandusen with 22 assists
For more information on schedule, stats and standings for the Kings, you can visit them at https://penetangkings.pjhlon.hockeytech.com/