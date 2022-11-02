This Weeks Midland Flyers Schedule and Stats!

Schedule

This week in JrC Action The Midland Flyers will be taking on the Caledon Golden Hawks at home at the North Simcoe SRC This Friday. Puck drops at 7:30pm!

The following day Saturday November 5th, they will be taking on the Orillia Terriers in Orillia at the Brian Orser Arena. Puck drops at 7:30pm!

Player Stats

Ryan Graff- Sakasov is leading the team right now with 7 Goals.

Joel Texmo is the leader in assists with 5 assists.

Rookie player Lucas Texmo has also been doing really with 4 goals this season and 3 assists.

Two local players are in the top 10 for most goals in the 2022-2023 PJHL regular season. Josh Brown from the Orillia Terriers is in second place with 13 goals alongside Christopher Prucha from the Stayner Siskins with 12 goals.

For up to date player stats visit midlandflyers.pjhlon.hockeytech.com

Top Team Standings in Northern Carruthers Division

1. Stayner Siskins

2. Alliston Hornets

3. Schomberg Cougers

4. Orillia Terriers

5. Innisfil Spartans

6. Huntsville Otters

7. Penetang Kings

8. Caledon Golden Hawks

9. Midland Flyers