Time To Sign The Kids Up For Kindergarten

Ready, set, Kindergarten! Registration for Kindergarten in the SCDSB is now open

Posted on 01/04/2023

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is now registering children for Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year. Children turning four in 2023 can start school this September.



Families can start the registration process on the registration page on the SCDSB website. Upon completion of the online form, your child’s school will contact you to finalize the registration. Check the Home School Locator tool to find your local public elementary school.



For more information, including details on registration and required documents, visit the Kindergarten page on our website or call your local school.



This initiative links directly to the SCDSB’s Strategic Priorities in the areas of Community and Excellence in Teaching and Learning.





Information:

Alison Golding, Principal of Student Achievement K-8

agolding@scdsb.on.ca