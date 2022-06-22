Top 5 Things About A Simcoe County Summer

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is holding a big inventory blowout sale at their boutique in Barrie this Saturday. Visit the boutique on June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to shop brand-new women’s clothing with tags and brand-new shoes. All items will be priced at $25 or less. Professional clothing for the workplace as well as more casual clothing will be available for purchase