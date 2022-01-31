Town of Midland sets 2022 Budget.

Midland Town Council approves 2022 Budget

January 28, 2022 – On Friday, January 28, 2022, after three full days of budget deliberations, Midland Town Council approved the 2022 Operating and Capital Budgets. The 2022 Capital Budget addresses infrastructure improvements, replacing park playground equipment, and maintaining and replacing capital assets. The 2022 Budget also continues efforts to maintain and build upon services offered to residents, investing toward future infrastructure needs, while working to leverage user-fee opportunities to help offset the overall tax levy impact on all residents and property owners.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all areas of our community, Council and staff looked for ways through this budget to provide the services our residents expect and support our community partners while also limiting the tax levy impact," said Mayor Stewart Strathearn. "Midland doesn’t have the same revenue and funding streams that our neighbours do, yet our facilities and services are used by far-reaching visitors and those in the surrounding region to one extent or another. We heard from many residents and groups and this significant engagement helped reinforce the importance of our services and the circumstances faced by all residents."

In 2022, with the County and Education rates being factored in, residents will see a blended rate increase of 2.85% for operations, plus a sustainable capital levy of 0.75% for a total tax rate increase of approximately 3.6%. This equates to an approximate increase of $53 per $100,000 of property assessment. A portion of this blended tax rate increase is allocated to the Town’s Agencies, Boards and Commissions. The final Tax Rate By-law will be approved by Council in May.

Council continued to invest in infrastructure reserves through this budget, both with the 0.75% sustainable capital levy and through increases to water and wastewater user rates of 5% and 4%, respectively. For the typical user, the impact will result in a $0.41/week increase on water bills, and $0.38/week increase on wastewater bills.

"We are pleased with the continued improvement and streamlining of our annual budget process, thanks in large part to the leadership of our CFO and the Finance team. Approval of our 2022 Budget in January is an improvement over last year allowing us to make our plans earlier to meet the budget commitments," said David Denault, Chief Administrative Officer. "Staff from across the organization have been engaged throughout this process, resulting in a fulsome review of our municipal operations and the challenges we face, and the input from our Agencies, Boards and Commissions completed the overview of all areas."

"This transparent, comprehensive budget continues the course down the path of sustainability so that we can continue to serve our community," said Michael Jermey, CFO.