Updated murder charges in Wasaga Beach

HOMICIDE UNDER INVESTIGATION IN WASAGA BEACH

Further Charges Laid

(WASAGA BEACH, ON) - Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid further charges in connection to a homicide investigation in Wasaga Beach.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at approximately 12:39 a.m., members of the Huronia West OPP, along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Wasaga Beach Fire Department, responded to Beach Area 1 on Beach Drive. An adult male suffering life-threatening injuries was located. Despite efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A post-mortem examination determined that the victim, Mustafa KHALEEL, 23-years-old, of Mississauga, died as a result of being stabbed.

As a result of the continuing investigation, Micha DURAN, 25-years-old, of Brampton, has been charged with second degree murder. He appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 16, 2021, and was remanded in custody.

The 21-year-old male from Etobicoke, and 25-year-old male from Brampton, previously charged with second degree murder, have had those charges withdrawn. Each is now charged with one count of Assault with a Weapon in relation to this incident. Both have appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood and have been released.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).