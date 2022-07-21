You're needed today for an invasive plant pull in Midland

Volunteers Needed! Improve the Health of Little Lake Park by helping to Remove Invasive Plants

For Immediate Release

(July 13, 2022 - Midland, ON)– Calling all volunteers! The Town of Midland and Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA) are seeking volunteer workers to help with invasive plant removal in one of the Town’s "no-mow" zones at Little Lake Park on Thursday July 21, 2022, from 10am to 12pm. No experience required but this is a hands-on event where invasive plants such as periwinkle and European lily-of-the-valley will be removed manually – so “bee” ready to get your hands dirty!

“As one of 63 Bee Cities in Canada, the Town of Midland is excited to work with SSEA on this project”, said Mayor Stewart Strathearn. “Invasive plant species pulls promote native biodiversity and support native pollinator species by providing food and habitat. This will also help preserve the health and recreational use of Little Lake Park.”

The Town became a Bee City in 2021 and developed seven (7) no-mow and reduced-mow zones as part of its commitment to providing pollinator habitat in the Town. In the fall of 2021, the Operations Department along with members of the SSEA first engaged in invasive species removal at our Gawley Park no-mow zone. The area was then tilled, graded and hydro-seeded with a native wildflower mix. Staff continue to monitor the site and our next site is one of the four no-mow zones in Little Lake Park.

Director of Operations Dylan Flannery said, “Town staff and SSEA staff look forward to working alongside our community volunteers to help preserve the health of Little Lake Park by tackling this invasive plant pull”. “This is an event where volunteers can have fun and learn all about commonly found invasive plant species while helping with this important biodiversity project.”

For anyone wishing to volunteer, no pre-registration is required. Please park at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre (NSSRC) or the Little Lake Park designated parking areas and go to the Little Lake Park Tennis Courts. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, sturdy shoes, sunscreen, and hats. Bring your gardening gloves if you have them but if not, they will be made available. All necessary tools, bottled water and snacks will be provided.

About Bee Cities: Bee City Canada’s mission is to inspire cities, towns, First Nations, schools, businesses and other organizations to take action to protect pollinators. Individuals and families looking for pollinator-friendly resources and activities are encouraged to visit www.beecitycanada.org for more information.