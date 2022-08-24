iHeartRadio
Youth auditions for King's Wharf Theatre's Wizard of Oz

kings wharf

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Drayton Entertainment is pleased to announce Children’s Chorus auditions for Wizard of Oz: The Panto, on stage this November in Penetanguishene. Auditions will take place at the King’s Wharf Theatre on Sunday, September 11. Advance registration is required.

Aspiring young performers, ages 9 to 15, are encouraged to attend the auditions. Dancing, singing, and acting experience are an asset and preferred. Hopefuls are asked to learn the song indicated on the audition registration page online. The young performers will be taught a dance combination to that song at the audition, and then perform the song and dance in small groups for members of our creative team. For complete details, or to register, please visit https://www.draytonentertainment.com/Online/Article/youth-auditions-2022.

“It is our pleasure to showcase the vast young talent in this community,” says Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director of Drayton Entertainment. “We look forward to giving many aspiring young performers the chance to be on stage and learn from professional artists.”

To accommodate the demands of this grand-scale production, and to provide opportunities for as many youth as possible, the chosen performers will be divided into teams and will perform in the Children’s Chorus on a rotating schedule with professional actors in the lead roles.

The Creative Team is led by Director and Choreographer David Connolly, who helmed the previous panto productions of Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Aladdin, Snow White and Peter Pan.

Connolly is joined by Music Director Steve Thomas, Set Designer Jean Claude Olivier, Costume Designer Rachel Berchtold, Lighting Designer Kevin Fraser, and Stage Manager Amber ArchbellWizard of Oz: The Panto is written by Emma Houldershaw and Samantha Cartwright.

Rehearsals for Wizard of Oz: The Panto will begin mid-October at the King’s Wharf Theatre. The production will run from November 10 to November 26. Children cast in the production must attend all rehearsals and performances assigned to their team.

Based on the beloved movie, Wizard of Oz: The Panto tells the story of Dorothy and the Yellow Brick Road… with a brand new twist! With its winning combination of incredible music, lively dancing, outrageous costumes, audience participation, and of course, a dash of theatrical magic, this fractured fairy tale brims with humour, heart, and adventure. Audiences of all ages will enjoy joining Dorothy as she journeys over the rainbow and makes her way to Oz with the help of some newfound friends.

Wizard of Oz: The Panto is proudly sponsored by Brooklea Golf & Country Club. Media Sponsors are Simcoe.com and Pure Country 106. The Design Sponsor is The Peak 95.1 FM. The Tourism Partner is Experience Simcoe County. The 2022 Season Media Sponsor is CTV.

Tickets are $53 for Adults and $32 for Youth under 20 years of age. Tickets for groups of 20 or more and select Discount Dates are $43. HST is applicable to all ticket prices. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kingswharftheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (705) 549-5555 or toll free at 1-855-drayton (372-9866).

