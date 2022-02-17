Feb 17th Stormwatch

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

School buses are canceled this morning in the North Zone. That pertains to schools in Midland, Penetang, Elmvale & Orillia. https://simcoecountyschoolbus.ca/

Due to poor road conditions, and the forecast for poor weather conditions to continue throughout the day, all school vehicles in Haliburton for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday February 17, 2022.

Due to poor road conditions, and the forecast for poor weather conditions to continue throughout the day, all school vehicles in Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday February 17, 2022.

All school vehicles to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.

CLOSURES:

If your organizations has cancellations to report you can email us as CICZreports@bellmedia.ca

Special weather statement in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Messy mix of wintry weather beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Rain, 10 to 25 mm, continuing tonight.

Strong winds gusting 60 to 80 km/h, continuing tonight.

Snow overnight tonight and Thursday night. Snowfall accumulations near 5 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Icy and slippery surfaces.

When:

Continuing through Friday morning.

Impacts:

Road closures are possible,

Strong winds can toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break.

Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario. Rain is expected to transition to snow overnight. As temperatures drop to below the freezing mark tonight or early Thursday morning, icy and slippery conditions are possible, as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze.

At this time the track of the low pressure system is uncertain, and as such precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.