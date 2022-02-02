February 2 Stormwatch

CANCELLATIONS

School buses in all four zones are cancelled this morning in Simcoe County

All school vehicles to schools in Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled

All school vehicles to Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.

all school vehicles to schools in Haliburton for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled

CLOSURES

WEATHER

6:40 AM EST Wednesday 02 February 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.



Hazards:

Snow, with total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.

Reduced visibilities due to snow.



Timing:

This morning through Thursday morning.



Discussion:

Rain showers will transition to snow this morning. Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing by Thursday morning. There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.



For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.