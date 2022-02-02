February 3 Stormwatch

CANCELLATIONS

School buses in three of four zones are cancelled this morning in Simcoe County. The West, North and South zones are cancelled. Buses are running in the Central zone which is Barrie and Angus.

Due to poor road conditions all school vehicles to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday February 3, 2022.



School vehicles to St. Mary's, St. Dominic, St. Luke's and St. John Paul II Elementary schools and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled today.

CLOSURES

If you have closures or cancellations to report please email us at CICZreports@bellmedia.ca

WEATHER

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 2 or low.