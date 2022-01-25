Jan 25th Stormwatch

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

School buses and other vehicles are canceled this morning in the West & Central Zones. That pertains to schools in Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Barrie, Innisfil and Angus. You can see if your school is in that zone here https://simcoecountyschoolbus.ca/

CLOSURES:

If your organizations has cancellations to report you can email us as CICZreports@bellmedia.ca

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

What:

Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay, with local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm expected by this evening.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 cm per hour are possible.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

When:

Continuing through this afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to weaken this afternoon.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect until noon.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay, with local snowfall amounts of 5 cm possible.

Local blowing snow.

When:

Continuing until noon.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to affect the areas south a line from Penetanguishene to Moonstone.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.