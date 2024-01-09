Jan 9 Buses CANCELLED in all 4 zones this morning

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today and tonight.

Hazards: 10 to 15 cm of snow. Risk of freezing rain. Hazardous travel conditions. Timing: Late this morning into tonight.

Discussion: Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario this morning. Snow may be heavy at times with a risk of freezing rain. The snow is expected to change to rain tonight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

CANCELLATIONS:

Buses in all 4 zones in Simcoe County are cancelled this morning

Buses are cancelled into Haliburton & Kawartha in Trillium Districk Lakelands School Board.

CLOSURES

