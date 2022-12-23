Jim Wilson Storm Watch - Christmas 2022

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS - SCHOOL CLOSURES

School boards across the province - including here in Simcoe and Muskoka - have cancelled buses and closed schools ahead of the storm

COMMUNITY CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS

Metrolinx says Go Trains and buses will be running on a modified schedule.

Air Canada and WestJet are cancelling flights in and out of Pearson as of 9 this morning.

Gateway Centre for Learning in Midland will be closed today due to inclement weather

All Barrie library branches closing at 1 p.m. due to storm

Canadas Wonderland is closed due to weather. Winterfest will return December 26th- 31st (3-9pm)

Due to inclement weather, all Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit offices and clinics are closed as of 12:30 p.m. today (Dec. 23). Offices will reopen after the statutory holidays on Wednesday, Dec 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Due to inclement weather and for the safety of passengers and drivers, the last Mid-Pen transit bus is 4:15pm today. Except delays due to weather until the last ride.

WEATHER WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Winter Storm Warning

Major winter storm expected Friday and Saturday. Travel will become hazardous. Hazards: Wind gusts up to 90 km/h creating widespread blowing snow which will reduce visibility to near zero at times. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm by Friday evening. Snow squalls are expected to develop Friday night for some locations and continue through the weekend. Wind chill values approaching minus 20. Flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces.

Timing: Strong winds and widespread blowing snow developing Friday morning and continuing into Saturday. Snow developing Friday morning. Snow squalls developing Friday evening for some locations and continuing through the weekend. Very cold wind chill values will develop on Friday and persist into the weekend. Flash freeze possible Friday morning. Discussion: Precipitation is expected to begin as snow or rain this evening. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday morning leading to a potential flash freeze. Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong winds, snow at times heavy, and widespread blowing snow. Snow squalls will develop for some locations Friday night and continue through the weekend. ### Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Several roads are closed due to collisions and deteriorating weather conditions.

Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings

Here are the latest road closures across the region:

2:26 p.m. OPP closed all roads in Dufferin County.

2:07 p.m. County Road 25 between Highway 89 and Fife road in Grand Valley is closed.

1:15 p.m. Highway 10 in Orangeville fully closed to Primrose and then Shelburne to Dundalk.

County Road 11 is closed between County Road 109 Highway 89 in Shelburne due to poor road conditions.

12:58 p.m. Highway 10 in Orangeville is closed between County Road 10 for a five-vehicle collision, including a tractor-trailer. Minor injuries were reported.

12:50 p.m. County road 18 (Airport Road) is closed from Highway 9 to Cashtown due to zero visibility.

12:24 p.m. Airport Road between Highway 9 in Caledon and County Road 9 in Stayner is closed.

12:00 p.m. County Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton is closed. Police advise the area is not safe, with zero visibility and heavy drifting.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy7 closed between County Road 38 and 3rd Line Peterborough due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.