There is a Snow Squall Warning in Barrie, Hillsdale and Collingwood and a weather advisory in all our other listening areas.

Flurries are expected to turn to squalls later today. We could see 15-25cms of snow and winds are gusting from 50-70 km/hr.

The North Zone has cancelled buses this morning. This means no buses will run in Midland, Elmvale, Pentang or Orillia.

Buses in all other areas are running.