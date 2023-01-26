School Buses CANCELLED in ALL Zones today

We don't have any watches or warnings about weather today but overnight snowfall has CANCELLED school buses in ALL zones this morning.

WEATHER:

Today: Light snow ending this morning, then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind NW 20km/hr gusting to 40. High -4. Wind Chill -13

Tonight: A few flurries ending overnight then 40% chance of flurries. 2-4cm. Wind up to 15 km/hr. Low -12. Wind Chill -8 this evening and -15 overnight.

CANCELLATIONS:

Buses in ALL school zones in Simcoe County are cancelled.

Buses in Kawartha, Haliburton and Muskoka are cancelled in Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

A further consideration - many highschool exams started today. In the catholic board that pushes the exams one day later, we're assuming it's the same in the public board.

CLOSURES:

If you have closures to report to us, simply fill out the below form.