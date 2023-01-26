iHeartRadio
School Buses CANCELLED in ALL Zones today

We don't have any watches or warnings about weather today but overnight snowfall has CANCELLED school buses in ALL zones this morning.

WEATHER:

Today: Light snow ending this morning, then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries.  Wind NW 20km/hr gusting to 40.  High -4.  Wind Chill -13

Tonight: A few flurries ending overnight then 40% chance of flurries.  2-4cm.  Wind up to 15 km/hr.  Low -12.  Wind Chill -8 this evening and -15 overnight.

CANCELLATIONS:

Buses in ALL school zones in Simcoe County are cancelled.

Buses in Kawartha, Haliburton and Muskoka are cancelled in Trillium Lakelands District School Board.  

A further consideration - many highschool exams started today.  In the catholic board that pushes the exams one day later, we're assuming it's the same in the public board.  

CLOSURES:

