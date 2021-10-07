(Photo Credit to Facebook.com/Penetanguishene)

Town of Penetanguishene releases COVID-19 vaccination policy for Town Employees

October 5, 2021- With a goal to provide a safe working environment for municipal employees and members of the public, the Town of Penetanguishene has implemented a policy to ensure employees are fully immunized or regularly tested for COVID-19.

Understanding that vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective measure to reduce the risk of severe illness and transmission to others, under the policy, all employees of the municipality are required to disclose vaccination status and provide proof of vaccination by October 15, 2021.

Staff who have not been vaccinated or who do not disclose their vaccination status will be required to attend mandatory education sessions.

By October 15, unvaccinated staff will be required to have received and reported their first vaccine dose for a two-dose vaccine or have received a single-dose vaccine. Further, staff are required to have their second dose by November 19. If an employee is not fully vaccinated, it is mandatory that that employee undergoes regular rapid antigen screening tests.

“The last two years have shown us how quickly the virus can spread throughout a workplace and community” says Mayor Doug Leroux. “As a municipality, we understand that this is the best way to keep our community safe.”

The Town’s vaccination policy was designed with the guidance of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, who recommended that all workplaces develop and implement a vaccination policy. The aim is to achieve full vaccination amongst staff in alignment with provincial directives but is also mindful of an individual’s right to choose. The vaccination policy was presented to Staff October 4, 2021.

“Keeping our staff and community safe has been and will remain to be a top priority while we continue our fight against COVID-19. As we have seen throughout the pandemic, evidence and information can change. Staff will ensure that this policy is kept updated with any changes made at a provincial and regional level to protect the health and safety of employees” says Jeff Lees, CAO.

The Town of Penetanguishene’s Municipal Emergency Control Group will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Updates are provided on our website at www.penetanguishene.ca.

We encourage you to sign up to receive public notice updates through email. To register please visit our subscription portal, here. Alternatively, updates are provided on our social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information on the state of COVID-19 in our area, please contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 or visit their website at simcoemuskokahealth.org.