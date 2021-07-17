VIDEO: How to create a gypsy moth trap!
I don't know about you, but the gypsy moths are driving me NUTS.
Here is how you can trap the males!!
-
RESCHEDULED - Blue Rodeo at Budweiser Stage August 28th, 2021Warner Music Canada recording artist Blue Rodeo with special guests Alan Doyle and The Weather Station has been rescheduled to Saturday August 28th, 2021. any tickets won will be honored for the rescheduled date.
-
Our Lady Peace, The Trews & More at Burl's CreekFriday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES All Ages at Burls Creek Event Grounds
-
Tribute Band Weekend at Burl's CreekFri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands *Simply Queen – Queen Tribute *Epic Eagles – The Eagles Tribute *Hells Bells – ACDC Tribute *Crush – Bon Jovi Tribute *Practically Hip – The Tragically Hip Tribute *Aeroforce – Aerosmith Tribute *Early Elton – Elton John Tribute *Absolute Journey – Journey Tribute
-
Canadoor Door Systems Inc.Address: 546 Bryne Drive Unit D Barrie, Ontario L4N9P6 Phone: 888 441 0008 Website: https://canadoorsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Canadoor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadoordoorsystems/
-
Big party crack-down in Wasaga BeachThe Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.
-
Central Region OPP Reminding Visitors to Stay Safe in WasagaAfter two fatalities in Wasaga this weekend, Central Region OPP are offering some tips - involving PFD's and not drinking and driving - to encourage the public to stay safe and respect the local area.
-
Updated murder charges in Wasaga BeachA post-mortem examination determined that the victim, Mustafa KHALEEL, 23-years-old, of Mississauga, died as a result of being stabbed.
-
Canada's Wonderland Set To Reopen In Less Than One Month!There will be health protocols in place including booking ahead, but it looks like the Vaughan amusement park is set to open in July as Step Two in the province's reopening plan.
-
FREEZE ! Kids good deeds rewarded by OPPDuring the upcoming summer months, OPP officers across the Province will be presenting thousands of these coupons to kids.