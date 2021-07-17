iHeartRadio
VIDEO: How to create a gypsy moth trap!

gypsy moth

I don't know about you, but the gypsy moths are driving me NUTS.

Here is how you can trap the males!!

 

  • CICZ - BLUE RODEO RESCHEDULED IMAGE

    RESCHEDULED - Blue Rodeo at Budweiser Stage August 28th, 2021

    Warner Music Canada recording artist Blue Rodeo with special guests Alan Doyle and The Weather Station has been rescheduled to Saturday August 28th, 2021. any tickets won will be honored for the rescheduled date.
  • Endless Summer 2 CICZ

    Our Lady Peace, The Trews & More at Burl's Creek

    Friday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro  Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES All Ages at Burls Creek Event Grounds
  • Endless Summer CICZ

    Tribute Band Weekend at Burl's Creek

    Fri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands *Simply Queen – Queen Tribute *Epic Eagles – The Eagles Tribute *Hells Bells – ACDC Tribute *Crush – Bon Jovi Tribute *Practically Hip – The Tragically Hip Tribute *Aeroforce – Aerosmith Tribute *Early Elton – Elton John Tribute *Absolute Journey – Journey Tribute
  • Canadoor

    Canadoor Door Systems Inc.

    Address: 546 Bryne Drive Unit D Barrie, Ontario L4N9P6 Phone: 888 441 0008 Website: https://canadoorsystems.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Canadoor​ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadoordoorsystems/​
  • opp road

    Big party crack-down in Wasaga Beach

    The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks, dramatically increased their presence and enforcement in Wasaga Beach to ensure continued public safety with the increase of visitors in the area.
  • wasaga beach

    Central Region OPP Reminding Visitors to Stay Safe in Wasaga

    After two fatalities in Wasaga this weekend, Central Region OPP are offering some tips - involving PFD's and not drinking and driving - to encourage the public to stay safe and respect the local area.
  • opp car

    Updated murder charges in Wasaga Beach

    A post-mortem examination determined that the victim, Mustafa KHALEEL, 23-years-old, of Mississauga, died as a result of being stabbed.
  • wonderland

    Canada's Wonderland Set To Reopen In Less Than One Month!

    There will be health protocols in place including booking ahead, but it looks like the Vaughan amusement park is set to open in July as Step Two in the province's reopening plan.
  • opp-logo

    FREEZE ! Kids good deeds rewarded by OPP

    During the upcoming summer months, OPP officers across the Province will be presenting thousands of these coupons to kids.
