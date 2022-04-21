Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project Funding Announcement

The District of Summerland is one of 57 projects across British Columbia to receive funding through the Investing in Infrastructure Canada Program to implement phases 3 and 4 of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment project.

Under the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure stream, the District of Summerland will receive

$673,113 from the Government of Canada and $560,871 from the Government of British Columbia. The District of Summerland will contribute 26.7% of the $1,682,782 project ($448,798). The District of Summerland is working on finalizing the grant requirements related to consultation obligations with Indigenous Peoples prior to initiating the project.

Giant’s Head Mountain Park is a beautiful 87-hectare park with historical, ecological and recreational importance in the District of Summerland. In 2018, the District, in consultation with the community, completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan which balances recreation opportunities and natural conservation.

In 2020, phases 1 & 2 were completed which included an environmental management plan, upgrading 5.4 kms of trails, building 2.3 kms of new trail, trail decommissioning for environmental protection and erosion control, new safety guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull outs, refurbishing viewing tubes and wayfinding signage. The first project phases totaled $800,000 and were funded through the generous donations of the Rotary Club of Summerland, the Provincial Rural Dividend Fund and the Canada Community Building Fund (formally the Federal Gas Tax Fund).

Phases 3 and 4 works will include upper circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, First Nations consultation and Indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, park road improvements, and a new park entrance washroom.

“The trail upgrades to Giant’s Head Mountain Park are great news for Summerland and all British Columbians,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is proud to make investments in outdoor infrastructure that balance recreational opportunities and ecological conservation.”

“Giant’s Head Mountain, located in the heart of Summerland, is a popular attraction for residents and visitors for sightseeing, hiking and recreational biking,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “Investing in protecting the mountain’s environmental values, highlighting the cultural history, and providing access to healthy recreational opportunities aligns with Council’s strategic priorities.”

The District of Summerland gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture, and Recreation (CCR) Program for their contribution of $1,233,984 for the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Project.