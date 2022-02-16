13 Grant-in-Aid Requests Approved by Council for 2022
The District of Summerland Municipal Council is pleased to support 13 organizations with Grant-in-Aid funding for 2022. At the February 14, 2022 Regular (Evening) Council Meeting, Council confirmed funding support for the following organizations:
- Summerland Foodbank for $14,500
- Agur Lake Camp Society for $2,573
- Ryga Festival Society for $7,100
- Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens for $8,000
- Boys and Girls Club for $5,000
- Summerland Curling Club for $1,000
- Kettle Valley Railway Society for $1,774
- Okanagan Historical Society for $6,603
- Summerland Figure Skating Club for $1,000
- Trail of the Okanagans for $850
- Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society for $990
- Summerland Community Arts Council $7,500
- Summerland Chamber of Commerce for $7,500 (allocated from the Economic Development Fund)
Council further confirmed that the following four local organizations Grants-in-Aid requests would be funded through the Covid-19 Safe Re-Start grant funding received by the District in late 2020:
- Summerland Food Bank
- Agur Lake Camp Society
- Summerland Curling Club
- Summerland Figure Skating Club
Further to the Grant in Aid program decisions, Council increased the ongoing operational funding to the Summerland Museum and Archives Society in the amount of $10,000.
The District’s annual Grant-in-Aid process opened in early fall of 2021, with all 2022 applications due by October 31st, 2021. In total, the District received 16 applications from 14 different community organizations. The District of Summerland’s Grant in Aid Policy No. 200.5 outlines the criteria applicants must meet, which include registration as a not-for-profit or charity. Funding requests can be defined as events with local significance, projects or programs that support, sustain, promote, inform, educate, celebrate, preserve, and/or provide access to the arts, culture, environment, heritage, recreation and/or health activities.
Council is pleased to support these organizations and recognizes their volunteers for their commitment in providing beneficial programs and services to the community.