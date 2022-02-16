13 Grant-in-Aid Requests Approved by Council for 2022

The District of Summerland Municipal Council is pleased to support 13 organizations with Grant-in-Aid funding for 2022. At the February 14, 2022 Regular (Evening) Council Meeting, Council confirmed funding support for the following organizations:

Summerland Foodbank for $14,500

Agur Lake Camp Society for $2,573

Ryga Festival Society for $7,100

Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens for $8,000

Boys and Girls Club for $5,000

Summerland Curling Club for $1,000

Kettle Valley Railway Society for $1,774

Okanagan Historical Society for $6,603

Summerland Figure Skating Club for $1,000

Trail of the Okanagans for $850

Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society for $990

Summerland Community Arts Council $7,500

Summerland Chamber of Commerce for $7,500 (allocated from the Economic Development Fund)

Council further confirmed that the following four local organizations Grants-in-Aid requests would be funded through the Covid-19 Safe Re-Start grant funding received by the District in late 2020:

Summerland Food Bank

Agur Lake Camp Society

Summerland Curling Club

Summerland Figure Skating Club

Further to the Grant in Aid program decisions, Council increased the ongoing operational funding to the Summerland Museum and Archives Society in the amount of $10,000.

The District’s annual Grant-in-Aid process opened in early fall of 2021, with all 2022 applications due by October 31st, 2021. In total, the District received 16 applications from 14 different community organizations. The District of Summerland’s Grant in Aid Policy No. 200.5 outlines the criteria applicants must meet, which include registration as a not-for-profit or charity. Funding requests can be defined as events with local significance, projects or programs that support, sustain, promote, inform, educate, celebrate, preserve, and/or provide access to the arts, culture, environment, heritage, recreation and/or health activities.

Council is pleased to support these organizations and recognizes their volunteers for their commitment in providing beneficial programs and services to the community.