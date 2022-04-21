Annual Earth Week Celebrations in Summerland

The District of Summerland is encouraging residents to come out and participate in the 13th Annual Earth Week celebrations. Earth Week will run from April 18 to April 24.

“Summerland’s Earth Week celebrations are family events—we encourage all residents to participate as they are able,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “As 2004 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Laureate Professor Wangari Maathai described in The Story of the Hummingbird, we can all be hummingbirds: No matter how insignificant, participation and doing the best that one can, can be applied to any challenge, including healing our planet.”

Earth week activities will be happening throughout the week, including Recycling Depot, Community Bingo Cards, Community Story time at the library, recycling crafts and more!

Earth Week festivities will culminate with the 16th Annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 24 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Summerland Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in the Trout Creek neighbourhood at 7630 Dunn St. The District of Summerland is partnering with the Summerland Environmental Science Group and the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) to host this event.

“This is the third year we are planting in this area. The purpose is to create more natural wildlife habitat around the perimeter of the treatment plant,” says Lisa Scott, local biologist and Executive Director of OASISS.

We invite community members to join us to plant native trees, shrubs and grasses. Let’s invest in our planet and help increase insect and bird diversity. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels, rakes, and reusable water bottle. Free gardening gloves will be provided to volunteers. Enjoy getting your hands dirty for a good cause!

For more information on all Earth Week events please visit the District's website.