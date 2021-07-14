Appointment of administrator ends at Summerland Seniors Village

Interior Health is ending the appointment of an administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of Summerland Seniors Village while increasing oversight and accountability to ensure quality care continues.

Interior Health's Board of Directors has made the decision to end the administrator's appointment, after reviewing recommendations from interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

"We continue to make the health and safety of seniors our first priority. We are ensuring that residents in long-term care facilities are receiving quality, safe and dignified care," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "I am confident that the actions Interior Health has taken to ensure seniors living in this home receive the care they expect and deserve."

"The board is pleased with the detailed reports that indicate the level of care at Summerland Seniors Village is once again meeting legislated standards," said Doug Cochrane, Interior Health board chair. "Interior Health will continue to work with the operator moving forward with a focus on resident safety and quality of care."

Interior Health has also taken steps to ensure the improvements made at Summerland Seniors Village are sustained. Through regular monitoring, meeting and reporting, West Coast Seniors Housing Management will continue to work with Interior Health to ensure that operational improvements are maintained into the future.

The Community Care Facilities Licensing program will continue to monitor the Licensee's compliance with the requirements of the Community Care and Assisted Living Act and the Residential Care Regulation.

Vanda Urban was initially appointed as administrator at Summerland Seniors Village on Feb. 24, 2020 for a period of at least six months, ending Aug. 24, 2020. The appointment by the Board of Directors was based on a recommendation from the medical health officer and followed investigation and reporting by the Licensing program. In August, Urban's appointment was extended to January 15, 2021 and in January, Urban's appointment was extended to July 15, 2021.

Summerland Seniors Village is privately owned by West Coast Seniors Housing Management.