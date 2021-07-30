Arrest Made in Connection to Garbage, Dumpster Fires

On July 29th, 2021 at 2:30 a.m., Summerland Fire Department responded to several garbage cans and a dumpster having been lit on fire, all within a short period of time. The dumpster was lit on fire along Wharton St, while two garbage cans were then lit on fire in the skate park, and another near the public pool, all within minutes of one another.

Witnesses at the scene alerted Police to a lone male observed walking away from one of the fires while carrying a gas can.

Soon thereafter, front-line officers located a 55-year-old man, walking along Prairie Valley Road, where he was subsequently arrested.

Officers are continuing their investigation, with the man facing a number of charges related to arson.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.