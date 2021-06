Due to the extreme heat event and the demands on the Summerland Water Treatment Plant, the District of Summerland is urging residents to reduce water consumption by 30% to avoid a Water Treatment Plant shutdown and a lengthy boil water notice. To aid in this reduction, Stage 2 Water Restrictions will be in effect beginning Tuesday, June 29.

Note: These water restrictions are NOT due to a lack of water storage within the District’s watershed.

If water consumption is not reduced immediately, the Summerland Water System will be on a Districtwide Boil Water Notice. To avoid Water Treatment Plant shutdown, the District may have to reduce demand by temporarily shutting off some irrigation services.

Under Stage 2 Water Restrictions, you may use your sprinkler to water trees, shrubs, and lawns before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday only. You may use micro-irrigation, drip irrigation or a hose with a shut-off nozzle to water trees, shrubs, or vegetables on any day, at any time.

Even addresses with Residential Underground Irrigation Systems can only water between the times of Midnight - 6 A.M. on Sunday and Thursday. Odd addresses with Residential Underground Irrigation Systems can only water between the times of Midnight - 6 A.M. on Saturday and Tuesday. Water restriction information can be found on the District’s website at https://www.summerland.ca/cityservices/water/water-restrictions.

As a reminder for general emergency preparedness, residents may also wish to include a personal emergency drinking water supply as part of their emergency preparedness kits. Generally, it is recommended to have a minimum of 2 litres per person per day for drinking, plus water for cooking, cleaning, and pets as part of an emergency preparedness kit.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation and will post updates on the District’s website and Facebook page.

If you require further information please contact Works & Infrastructure at 250-494-0431 (after hours inquiries: 250-493-0005)