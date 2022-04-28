Damaged utility equipment putting public at risk

Summerland RCMP is investigating damage to utility equipment in town that has affected the ability to call 911 from landlines.

Over the last four weeks, Summerland RCMP has responded to complaints from utility service providers about mischief to internet and television equipment. The suspect(s) have caused over $10,000 worth of damage – but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired.

“Summerland RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance for any information that may lead to the identification of a suspect,” said Cpl Sean Hall of Summerland RCMP. “Keeping the 911 lines up and running is our #1 priority.”

If you have information, you are urged to call the Summerland RCMP.