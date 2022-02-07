Grant funding approved to upgrade beach washrooms

The District of Summerland is thrilled to receive confirmation that the municipality’s grant application to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (Destination Development stream) has been approved by the Province of British Columbia.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced today that more than 50 new tourism projects throughout BC are receiving a total of $21.3 million for shovel-ready infrastructure projects.

The District of Summerland will receive $280,000 to complete Peach Orchard Beach and Rotary Beach washroom upgrades.

“Council would like to thank the Province for this funding. Sometimes surprises are nice—and this is one of those times,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot. “These two beaches are real treasures on the waterfront, and residents and visitors alike get so much enjoyment from them. The timing also aligns very nicely with the Waterfront Concept Plan work that is currently underway.”

The existing concrete block washroom buildings are over 30 years old and are only open seasonally. This project will assess both facilities to identify and complete upgrades required to address accessibility, health and safety, energy efficiency and structural improvements. This project will also winterize one of the washroom buildings to allow for year-round use by visitors and residents who enjoy the pathway, playground, dog beach, Spirit Square gathering space and beaches throughout the year.

These two destination beach parks have hundreds of visitors each day. Outdoor public washroom facilities in good condition are an expectation in our community and will further promote use of our parks which contributes to a healthy and happy community.

Providing appropriate amenities which support outdoor recreation opportunities are especially important during COVID-19 where outdoor recreation is encouraged. Never before has it been so clear that our parks and recreation services and infrastructure are essential services that are most needed in times of stress and upheaval.