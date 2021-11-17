Have Your Say on Potential New Recreation Centre

After completing a comprehensive Needs Assessment for the replacement of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness and exploring the inclusion of a Primary Health Care Centre, the District is Summerland is now undertaking Feasibility & Site Fit Studies for both facilities.

The Recreation Centre project consultants have been exploring facility design options at two locations. The first option is renovating or a new build at the existing Kelly Avenue site adjacent to Summerland Secondary School. The second option is to build a new facility adjacent to the Summerland Arena on Jubilee Road.

Public input is encouraged between November 15 and 29.

A new Recreation Centre only happens once every 40-50 years, so community input is critical. An Online Survey for the Recreation Centre Project will be open starting on November 15 at www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre. The Primary Health Care Centre Feasibility Study will roll out engagement opportunities in early 2022.

Presentation boards will also be on display at the lobby of the Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Arena and District Hall. Paper surveys will be available.

Visit www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre for more information on this project.