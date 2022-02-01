Interior Health Lab Service Resumes in Summerland

The District of Summerland applauds Interior Health’s efforts to reestablish lab services in the community, after they were temporarily curtailed due to staffing shortages.

Concerns from residents were heard and relayed to the Minister of Health by Mayor Boot, on behalf of Council, in coordination with the local MLA Dan Ashton. “I appreciate the responsiveness to these concerns, and the quick action to find a solution for our residents” said Mayor Toni Boot. “Our District is host to a population, including some seniors, who sometimes experience mobility or transportation challenges that necessitate convenient local access to lab services. This is a great first step to seeing the full restoration of regular business hours at the Summerland Health Clinic.”

Senior officials from Interior Health have confirmed that despite COVID pressures elsewhere, they have formulated a staffing solution to see restoration of lab services at least two days per week. “I want to thank Minister Dix, Interior Health, and the Mayor, Council and Staff for their efforts to help ensure the re-opening of the Summerland Laboratory, said MLA Dan Ashton. “I hope that we can continue our joint efforts to make sure the laboratory resumes its normal hours as soon as possible.”

A petition including the signatures of 968 signatures supporting the restoration of lab services was received by Mayor and Council in recent weeks, prompting further discussion and decisive action.