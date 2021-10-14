Outages planned for Summerland

Over the next two weeks, FortisBC will be upgrading their transmission system that provides power to Summerland and this will result in two planned community-wide power outages in the community on the following dates:

Friday, October 15 th , 2021 from 10:00pm to 4:00am (6-hour duration)

Friday, October 22nd, 2021 from 10:00pm to 2:00am (4-hour duration)

“As the only electrical feed to our community, maintenance of this transmission line is very important” stated the District’s Director of Utilities. The outage will be community wide and FortisBC has committed to us that it will last 6 hours on Oct 15th and 4 hours on Oct 22nd. Our Summerland Electrical Crew will be participating in outage coordination efforts”.

Residents should be aware that power outages will cause interruptions to some water services and streetlights during this time.

Good practice to GETPREPARED

Planned outages like this are a good reminder for Summerlanders to increase their preparedness for extended power and water outages. Unplanned power outages can happen anytime and are often caused by freezing rain, sleet storms, high winds, animals and motor vehicle accidents. During a power outage, you may be left without heating/air conditioning, lighting, hot water, or even running water. You may also be left without phone or internet service. If you do not have a battery-powered or crank radio, you may have no way of monitoring news broadcasts. In other words, you could be facing major challenges.

In order to maintain a resilient community, residents should take the time to prepare in advance. You and your family should be prepared to cope on your own during a power outage for at least 3 days.