RCMP arrest man committing mischief inside store with chainsaw.

A 44-year-old, known to Police, was arrested Friday evening after committing mischief to two businesses with a chainsaw.

On October 22nd, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Summerland RCMP responded to a report of a lone male using a chainsaw to damage the inside of a liquor store and gas station located in the 6000 block of Highway 97.

All occupants of the businesses were able to leave without being harmed, while front-line officers contained the scene. After an hour, the man surrendered to officers and was safely taken into custody.

“The 44-year-old Penticton resident, who is known to Police, faces multiple charges. The motive for the incident is unknown, however drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor,” says Constable James Grandy.