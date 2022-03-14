Seeking Public Input on Summerland's Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan

Aligned with Council’s strategic priority on Community Resiliency, which focuses on utilizing resources to create and adapt programs and services that support a vibrant and livable community, the District of

Summerland, in collaboration with their consultants MODUS Planning and Design and Associate Engineering, has developed a Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan. This Draft Concept Plan has been developed through engagement with adjacent landowners, recreational trail group stakeholders, the Penticton Indian Band, and through technical assessments on environmentally-sensitive habitat, geotechnical constraints, and significant cultural and heritage values.

Council’s goal of this project was to create a proposed concept for a low-impact, environmentallysensitive residential development in the vicinity of the planned construction of a solar array generation facility while promoting active living through connection to naturalized trails and transportation linkages to Summerland’s Downtown.

A copy of the Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan can be viewed on the District website.

An online public survey to collect feedback on the Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan is now open until March 28 as an opportunity for input into this Plan. Your completed survey response will help the District fine-tune the Eco-Village Concept Plan prior to Council consideration and proceeding with next steps of the proposed development project.