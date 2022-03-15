Summerland Moving Forward on Giants Head Road Upgrades

The District of Summerland plans to move forward on upgrading Giants Head Road.

Council intends to adopt a bylaw, which authorizes borrowing of up to $6,464,500 to undertake the Giants Head Road Upgrades project that will be repaid over a period not to exceed 25 years.

Loan Authorization (Giants Head Road Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2022-005 is available for public inspection at Municipal Hall during regular office hours, 8:30am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

The Giants Head Road Upgrades project includes the roadway construction, construction of pathway / shoulder bike lanes, drainage improvements, watermain replacement and water system separation infrastructure along Giants Head Road, from Harris Road to Gartrell Road, and pulverized paving of Giants Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street.

The cost of the Giants Head Road Upgrades project to residents will be approximately $73.15 per year. Should the full $6,464,500.00 not be utilized for this project, the estimated cost to taxpayers could decrease.

The Alterative Approval process is open to all qualified electors in the District of Summerland.

In order to sign an Elector Response form, you must meet the following criteria:

Be eighteen (18) years of age or older;

Be a Canadian citizen;

Have resided in BC for at least six (6) months immediately before signing the Elector Response Form;

Have resided in the District of Summerland for at least 30 days before signing the Elector Response Form OR have been the registered owner of property within the District of

Summerland for at least 30 days before signing the Elector Response Form;

Not be disqualified from voting under the Local Government act or any other enactment or otherwise disqualified by law from voting; and

Not previously signed an Elector Response Form for Loan Authorization (Giants Head Road Upgrades) Bylaw No. 2022-005.

All Elector Response Forms must be received by the Corporate Officer on or before 4:00pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Electors may submit a completed Elector Response Form through mail or in-person.