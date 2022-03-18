Summerland Proceeding with Gym Update

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 has received final approval from the Ministry of Education to proceed with the addition of a new gym at Summerland Secondary School.

The Board initially announced its plan to commit to a $10.5 million gym replacement project in June 2020. The Board decided to re-evaluate the plan due to significant cost escalation and extended timelines as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board has now elected to proceed with a more cost-effective option and will add a second gymnasium at Summerland Secondary School that is designed and constructed to meet today’s standards.

Board Chair James Palanio stated, “After careful consideration, the Board decided to re-evaluate the plans for the Summerland gym to ensure we were being financially responsible and that we are proceeding with an option that provides for additional physical education teaching spaces, and best meets the needs of the students and community of Summerland.”

Building a new gym at Summerland Secondary School has been a top capital priority for the Board for many years and will be funded from the proceeds from the sale of McNicoll Park Middle School property in December 2019. Summerland Secondary School’s current gym was built in 1951 and is not big enough for regulation sport courts.

The District anticipates construction beginning September 2022 with total completion by November 2023.