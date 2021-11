Legion, receiving guidance from the Provincial Health Officer, is holding a ceremony outside the Legion branch scheduled for 11AM, November 11.

It will be recorded and posted on the summerlandlegion.com website as soon as practical.

The traditional flag-raising, reading of the Role of Honour will take place. The ceremony is restricted to invited Legion members and local dignitaries.

The public is invited to place a poppy on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.