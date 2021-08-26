Theft, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Lead to Arrests

On August 24 th , 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Summerland RCMP responded to a report of an employee of a store in the 13000 block of Victoria Rd N, being struck by a vehicle driven by two men who’d allegedly left the store with unpaid merchandise. Upon the men getting into a parked vehicle, the employee attempted to prevent them from leaving. One of the men driving the vehicle drove forward into the employee, causing him injury before immediately departing.

“Subsequent investigation led officers to a residence on Perkins Cres, in Penticton, where officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved,” explained Cst. James Grandy. “Additionally, several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home.”

Both accused, Penticton residents in their early thirties, face numerous charges, and are to appear in BC Provincial Court in Penticton, on October 13 th , 2021.