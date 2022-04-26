iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Upcoming Community-Wide Power Outage in Summerland

Fortis BC

A community-wide power outage is planned for this weekend in Summerland.

FortisBC will continue with upgrades to their transmission system and electrical substation located on Giants Head Road near Hillborn Street.

The outage will start at 11:00pm Friday and last until 6:00am Saturday.

Residents should be aware that power outages will cause interruptions to some water services and streetlights during this time.

3