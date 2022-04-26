Upcoming Community-Wide Power Outage in Summerland
A community-wide power outage is planned for this weekend in Summerland.
FortisBC will continue with upgrades to their transmission system and electrical substation located on Giants Head Road near Hillborn Street.
The outage will start at 11:00pm Friday and last until 6:00am Saturday.
Residents should be aware that power outages will cause interruptions to some water services and streetlights during this time.
-
Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project Receive FundingPhases 3 and 4 works will include the construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, First Nations consultation and a new park entrance washroom.
-
Annual Earth Week Celebrations in SummerlandEarth Week will run from April 18 to April 24.
-
-
Summerland Proceeding with Gym UpdateThe District anticipates construction beginning September 2022 with total completion by November 2023.
-
Summerland Moving Forward on Giants Head Road UpgradesThe cost of the Giants Head Road Upgrades project to residents will be approximately $73.15 per year.
-
Seeking Public Input on Summerland's Draft Eco-Village Concept PlanAn online public survey to collect feedback on the Draft Eco-Village Concept Plan is now open until March 28
-
-
-